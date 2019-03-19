Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For New Zealand Mosque Shooting Victims

A candlelight vigil will be held at Penn State to honor the victims of the New Zealand Mosque attacks that occurred last week. Members of the community will gather at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Old Main.

Penn State released a statement offering sympathy to those affected and condemning acts of hatred and religious bigotry following the news of the attacks.

“As a university it is, and always has been, our goal to bridge differences, bring understanding to conversations, and advance diversity, equity, and peace,” the statement reads. “We will continue our strong efforts to remain a welcoming community for all.”

At least 50 people were killed and 50 wounded in the attacks, which targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The shooter, an Australian citizen, has been charged with murder. “Authorities found an 87-page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas,” according to CNN.

The university also provided a list of resources for students and faculty who have been affected by the New Zealand attacks:

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

