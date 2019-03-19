R&B Star Khalid Sending Van Full Of Merch To Penn State

R&B singer Khalid, who burst onto the music scene in 2016 with his summer hit “Location,” will send a van to Penn State on Thursday, March 21 as part of his “Free Spirit College Experience Tour.” The project supports his upcoming sophomore album Free Spirit, which will be released April 5.

The van, which is featured in the album art of Free Spirit, will make appearances at 11 college campuses across the Eastern United States throughout the rest of this month. The van’s tour started with Drexel University on March 18 and will continue over the course of 10 days before rounding it all out at Northeastern University on March 28.

While Khalid won’t be following the van on its college campus tour, his merch will be. Students lucky enough to catch the van on campus can look forward to getting a sneak peek at some of the merch inspired by the upcoming album release.



After “Location” blew up in the summer of 2016 and became a party playlist staple the following fall, Khalid dropped his debut album American Teen in March 2017. The album reached critical acclaim and became certified double platinum last August.

Khalid followed American Teen with the release of his Suncity EP last October, before announcing his sophomore effort Free Spirit in February.

The Free Spirit van will be driving around campus from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, so if you’re a Khalid fan, be on the lookout for an opportunity to cop exclusive Khalid merch.

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

