Student Fee Board Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for five at-large representative seats on the University Park Student Fee Board, which will determine the fee level recommendation for the 2020-2021 school year.

The inaugural Student Fee Board was formed during the 2016-2017 school year. This system was designed to increase transparency so students are able to play a larger role in determining the fee, and so the average student can see exactly how their fee dollars are used.

This year, the Board recommended a $2 decrease from last year’s student fees, to total $265 for the 2019-2020 school year. This is the first yearly decrease since the Fee Board was established, pending approval by Penn State’s Board of Trustees when it sets the official tuition levels at its July meeting.

Interested students must upload a resume and answer a few questions about their interest and general understanding of the role. Applications are due at midnight Wednesday, April 3 and those selected from there will move on to interview with the incoming presidents of the University Park Undergraduate Association and Graduate and Professional Student Association.

