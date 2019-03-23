David Taylor: Bryce Jordan Center To Host 2020 Olympic Trials

If you thought you’ve seen the last of David Taylor, Zain Retherford, and Bo Nickal at Penn State, think again.

The 2020 Olympic Trials are allegedly coming to the Bryce Jordan Center next spring.

Taylor seemed to let the news slip on Saturday afternoon at the Alumni Association championship mixer while speaking to the crowd of fans in attendance. After Taylor let the cat out of the bag, athletic director Sandy Barbour said that she didn’t realize the news was ready to go public yet.

The news comes after more than a year of rumors about the Trials coming to Happy Valley. Given Penn State’s long-standing success on the mat, State College seems to be an emerging destination for wresting competition. Just last year, Rec Hall hosted the Final X World team trials.

This is the biggest wrestling-related event to come to the Bryce Jordan Center since the 1999 NCAA Championships, which featured individual champions Cael Sanderson and Casey Cunningham.

In years past, the Trials have been held in April, so look out for an announcement on further details as they become available.

Already, five returning Penn State wrestlers are eligible to take Olympic redshirts next season and train for the Trials.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.