Penn State Wrestling Fans Haven’t Forgotten About Tyler Berger’s Tweet

Jason Nolf put the finishing touches on a dazzling college career with a commanding 10-2 win over Nebraska’s Tyler Berger in the 157-lb. finals of the NCAA Championships. The win also marked the reappearance of a certain infamous tweet from Berger that failed to ring true.

Unfortunately for Berger, Penn State wrestling fans do not forget — especially when it pertains to their lord, savior, and golden boy Jason Nolf. They were quick to resurrect Berger’s tweet from 57 days ago that said he was taking five heads home with him from the NCAA Championships and referenced Nolf by name.

I’ll be stepping away from social media for the next 57 days. This will be a time to prepare my body and my mind for March 21-23. I plan on taking five heads home with me after the NCAA tournament and yes, that includes Jason Nolf’s. I’m out — Pup (@husker_157) January 25, 2019

Narrator: He did not take five heads home. https://t.co/Wrr3v25NMp — Thiccy Slade (@smarties_cereal) March 24, 2019

If only you had 58 days https://t.co/Qvd9mjavZG — Greg Schlosser (@G_Schlosser825) March 24, 2019

Seems to be a pattern… pic.twitter.com/23RwSrWYQh — iBILLieve22 (@iBILLieve22) March 24, 2019

I’ll be stepping away from social media for the next 57 days. This will be a time to prepare my body and my mind for March 21-23. I plan on taking four heads home with me after the NCAA tournament and then getting my ass kicked by Jason Nolf. I’m out — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) March 24, 2019

Oh baby boy this didn’t age well. Take a break and your loss https://t.co/LuT3WoneZJ — Monica Walker (@m_walker18) March 24, 2019

@husker_157 how did no social media do for you?? — zach.hagedorn (@HagedornZach) March 24, 2019

Day 58 won't be a picnic for him, I'm guessing. — Brad Krenicky SR (@BradKrenicky) March 24, 2019

Here’s a pretty good depiction of how Berger took it. Was he on the mat because he lost, because his college career is over, or because of the thought of checking his phone?

Tyler Berger will NOT be taking five heads home with him. pic.twitter.com/X6aRqzl7wT — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 24, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.