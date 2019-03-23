PSU news by
Penn State Wrestling Fans Haven’t Forgotten About Tyler Berger’s Tweet

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/23/19 9:41 pm

Jason Nolf put the finishing touches on a dazzling college career with a commanding 10-2 win over Nebraska’s Tyler Berger in the 157-lb. finals of the NCAA Championships. The win also marked the reappearance of a certain infamous tweet from Berger that failed to ring true.

Unfortunately for Berger, Penn State wrestling fans do not forget — especially when it pertains to their lord, savior, and golden boy Jason Nolf. They were quick to resurrect Berger’s tweet from 57 days ago that said he was taking five heads home with him from the NCAA Championships and referenced Nolf by name.

Here’s a pretty good depiction of how Berger took it. Was he on the mat because he lost, because his college career is over, or because of the thought of checking his phone?

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations.

Penn State Wrestling Crowns Three NCAA Champions

Jason Nolf, Bo Nickal, and Anthony Cassar all finished the NCAA Championships atop the podium for Penn State wrestling.

Zahid Valencia Taunts Mark Hall With His Own Celebrations At NCAA Championships

David Taylor: Bryce Jordan Center To Host 2020 Olympic Trials

Penn State Wrestling Wins Eighth National Title In Nine Years

The Rec Hall rafters are starting to get a bit crowded.

