Penn State Wrestling Fans Haven’t Forgotten About Tyler Berger’s Tweet
Jason Nolf put the finishing touches on a dazzling college career with a commanding 10-2 win over Nebraska’s Tyler Berger in the 157-lb. finals of the NCAA Championships. The win also marked the reappearance of a certain infamous tweet from Berger that failed to ring true.
Unfortunately for Berger, Penn State wrestling fans do not forget — especially when it pertains to their lord, savior, and golden boy Jason Nolf. They were quick to resurrect Berger’s tweet from 57 days ago that said he was taking five heads home with him from the NCAA Championships and referenced Nolf by name.
Here’s a pretty good depiction of how Berger took it. Was he on the mat because he lost, because his college career is over, or because of the thought of checking his phone?
