Penn State Hockey’s Ludvig Larsson Signs Amateur Tryout Agreement With AHL’s Binghamton Devils

Penn State men’s hockey’s Ludvig Larsson signed an amateur tryout agreement with the American Hockey League’s Binghamton Devils on Tuesday.

Larsson will meet up with the New Jersey Devils’ AHL affiliate for its away game against the Laval Rocket, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: #BingDevils have signed forward Ludvig Larsson (@ludvig33) to an ATO. — Binghamton Devils (@BingDevils) March 26, 2019

The first Swedish player and graduate transfer in program history joined the Nittany Lions after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Merrimack. He boosted Penn State’s depth down the middle, and his expertise on faceoffs propelled the Nittany Lions near the top of the national rankings. He won an impressive 59.6 percent of his draws to rank second in the Big Ten and near the top of the national rankings.

Penn State finished second in the nation with a 55 percent win rate on faceoffs in 2018-19, which is a 6.8-percent improvement from the prior season. Larsson played a key role in helping the team improve from 44th to second nationally in faceoff percentage while also scoring nine goals and 16 assists (25 points) in 38 appearances.

Larsson is the first member of Penn State’s 2018-19 senior class to sign on with a professional team this offseason.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Onward State Endorses Laura McKinney For UPUA President Although we are confident McKinney is the best choice for the job (and, either way, the only choice), we do recognize that no candidate is perfect and want to acknowledge our concerns with the ticket and hopes for the future.