Breaking Down Study Abroad Programs At Penn State

Penn State offers more than 300 study abroad programs in almost 50 countries for students seeking some worldwide experience outside of State College. For those interested in studying abroad next spring, applications are due May 1.

Here’s what you need to know now if you’re thinking about spending a semester of your Penn State experience in another country:

Meeting With An Advisor

Numerous steps outlined here suggest that students meet with a peer advisor, academic advisor, and a Study Abroad coordinator. This is one of the most useful ways to gain more insight into a program you are searching for and one of the first steps to applying, so make sure to meet up with an advisor before May 1.

Types Of Study Abroad Options

Students can apply for either a semester abroad, an embedded program, or a fellowship opportunity for some international experience.

A semester abroad is exactly what it sounds like, and probably what you’re imagining as the typical study abroad experience. Students can choose to leave State College and study in a different country for half of an academic year. The Office of Global Programs assists students in not only choosing a program, but also planning class schedules and overall experiences.

Embedded programs offers students the opportunity to travel abroad without the extended time constraint that a semester may entail. It’s also important to note that when applying for an embedded program, students need to contact the specific faculty advisor.

Students interested in a fellowship opportunity will be happy to hear that Penn State is one of the top recipients of Fulbrights, which provide funds for students to study, research, or teach abroad after they graduate. You can find more information about fellowship programs at the University Fellowships Office.

Finding The Right Study Abroad Program

Students indecisive about a specific program can use this generator to narrow down the search and specify different aspects of their study abroad experience. You can narrow your searches to a specific city, country, and region. There’s also an advanced search option to look for partner colleges, GPA parameters, specific fields of study, and housing options.

