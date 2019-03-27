Movin’ On To Reveal 2019 Lineup At Battle Of The Bands
Movin’ On will announce its 2019 festival lineup Saturday, March 30 at the organization’s annual “Battle of the Bands.” The competition determines which student/local performer will open for nationally-known artists at Movin’ On’s main festival in April.
Eight acts will perform at Battle of the Bands, including four-piece groove group TV Dinners, three-piece band Grapefruit Cannonball, rapper Siiire, “urban swag” hip-hop group AngieOnMars, reggae-rock band Queen Blue, nontraditional hip-hop group Maritan Madness, indie pop band Forest Resources, and upbeat group The Idea.
Movin’ On has changed up how it announces its highly-anticipated lineup over the past few years, going from a social media announcement to an in-person announcement at the HUB to this year’s Battle of the Bands announcement. Recent headliners have included Logic (who was canceled due to the weather), Two-Door Cinema Club, and Walk The Moon.
Doors for Battle of the Bands will open at 8:30 p.m. and the competition will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.
