Penn State Softball Blasts Past Pitt

Penn State softball (17-14, 2-1 Big Ten) took down Pitt in a midweek single-game showdown, 8-3.

The Panthers (4-26, 1-8 ACC) came within a single run twice in the final few innings, but the Nittany Lions always had an answer to earn the team’s 14th win in the last 18 games.

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions struck on the third batter of the game with freshman Chelsea Bisi jacking her team-leading fifth home run of the season — a two-run shot over the center field wall to make it 2-0 in the top of the first.

Pitt finally got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Gabrielle Fredericks to make it a one-run game, but Toni Polk tied Bisi for the Penn State team lead in home runs with another two-run shot for the Nittany Lions to bolster their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

After a pair of poorly played pop ups dropped into right field, the Panthers would load the bases and score two more runs on Hunter Levesque’s third hit of the day.

Penn State was gifted an extended inning in the sixth after a throwing error from shortstop Olivia Gray — who was returning from injury — with two outs allowed the Nittany Lions to tack on a run. Claire Swedberg took advantage of the extra at-bats, knocking in a two-RBI single to push Penn State’s lead to four. Bisi drove in Swedberg with a triple before the inning was over to make it 8-3.

That’s all Penn State’s freshman pitcher Bailey Parshall would need to register the win. She pitched her second straight complete game, striking out eight and not giving up any walks to push the Nittany Lions past the Panthers.

Takeaways

Penn State’s bats have been on fire compared to recent years. With Polk’s current six-game hit streak, she’s one of five Nittany Lions batting above .300. The team has also hit 22 home runs already this season, bettering last year’s total of 19.

Penn State’s had a lot of success in the past month, but the competition hasn’t been all that difficult. Its upcoming series with the Wisconsin will be the team’s first matchup against a ranked opponent this season, which will probably give a good read on where this young team stands against some of the nation’s best.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions host the No. 25 Badgers (24-5, 1-2 Big Ten) in their conference home opener this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday, and noon on Sunday.

