Registration Open For 10th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run

The Paterno family will host the tenth annual Beaver Stadium Run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14. A two-mile family fun walk will start ten minutes after the 5k, both starting at Medlar Field.

The course stretches down Curtin Road, winds its way back through campus, and finishes inside Beaver Stadium with runners and walkers entering through the players’ tunnel. The money the event raises will be used to help nearly 20,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities.



The run itself is presented by the Sheetz family, owner of the convenience store chain, and has become a post-Blue-White game Sunday tradition. The schedule for the event is as follows:

7:30 a.m. — Registration (located at Medlar Field)

10:15 a.m. — Registration closed

11:10 a.m. — 2 Mile Fun Walk Start Time

11:00 a.m. — 5K Start Time

12:15 p.m. — Race Course Closed

12:15 p.m. — Awards

Registration is ongoing with a fee of $30 until Sunday, March 31 and then $35 until event day. Student registration is $20 and children eight and under are free.

Those unable to make it to State College on the day of the event can register as a virtual participant and pay a fee of $35 to receive the official t-shirt. You can find more information on the run’s website.

