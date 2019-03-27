PSU news by
Registration Open For 10th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run

Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run
By Cassady Potts
3/27/19 4:08 am

The Paterno family will host the tenth annual Beaver Stadium Run to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14. A two-mile family fun walk will start ten minutes after the 5k, both starting at Medlar Field.

The course stretches down Curtin Road, winds its way back through campus, and finishes inside Beaver Stadium with runners and walkers entering through the players’ tunnel. The money the event raises will be used to help nearly 20,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities.

The run itself is presented by the Sheetz family, owner of the convenience store chain, and has become a post-Blue-White game Sunday tradition. The schedule for the event is as follows:

7:30 a.m. — Registration (located at Medlar Field)
10:15 a.m. — Registration closed
11:10 a.m. — 2 Mile Fun Walk Start Time
11:00 a.m. — 5K Start Time
12:15 p.m. — Race Course Closed
12:15 p.m. — Awards

Registration is ongoing with a fee of $30 until Sunday, March 31 and then $35 until event day. Student registration is $20 and children eight and under are free.

Those unable to make it to State College on the day of the event can register as a virtual participant and pay a fee of $35 to receive the official t-shirt. You can find more information on the run’s website.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email (cassa[email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

