Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2019
The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: UPUA Election Day.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. on vote.psu.edu. It only takes a few minutes to submit your votes, so don’t forget to check a few important boxes tomorrow and exercise your right to choose our next student government leaders.
Only one executive ticket is vying for the presidency and vice presidency of UPUA’s 14th Assembly — Laura McKinney with running mate Jake Griggs. We’ve profiled the ticket earlier this week, which you can read to learn more about the platform of the McKinney/Griggs ticket.
You should read up on each ticket’s initiatives before you choose who to vote for, but we endorsed the McKinney/Griggs ticket based on the candidates’ prior UPUA experience and continuity of ongoing initiatives. You can read more about why we chose to support McKinney and Griggs here.
There are also 25 students running for the 20 available at-large seats and 13 candidates for 11 college-specific spots (The College of Arts and Architecture, Communications, and Earth and Mineral Sciences don’t have anyone officially running for their positions). Only one candidate is listed as running for one of eight spots on the University Park Allocations Committee, or UPAC.
Executive Tickets
At-Large Representatives (20 seats)
Academic Representatives (one seat per college)
College of Agricultural Sciences
College of Earth and Mineral Sciences
College of Education
College of Engineering
College of Health and Human Development
College of Information Science and Technology
College of Liberal Arts
College of Nursing
Eberly College of Science
Division of Undergraduate Studies
Schreyer Honors College
Smeal College of Business
