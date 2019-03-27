Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2019

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: UPUA Election Day.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. on vote.psu.edu. It only takes a few minutes to submit your votes, so don’t forget to check a few important boxes tomorrow and exercise your right to choose our next student government leaders.

Only one executive ticket is vying for the presidency and vice presidency of UPUA’s 14th Assembly — Laura McKinney with running mate Jake Griggs. We’ve profiled the ticket earlier this week, which you can read to learn more about the platform of the McKinney/Griggs ticket.

You should read up on each ticket’s initiatives before you choose who to vote for, but we endorsed the McKinney/Griggs ticket based on the candidates’ prior UPUA experience and continuity of ongoing initiatives. You can read more about why we chose to support McKinney and Griggs here.

There are also 25 students running for the 20 available at-large seats and 13 candidates for 11 college-specific spots (The College of Arts and Architecture, Communications, and Earth and Mineral Sciences don’t have anyone officially running for their positions). Only one candidate is listed as running for one of eight spots on the University Park Allocations Committee, or UPAC.

Executive Tickets

Laura McKinney & Jake Griggs

At-Large Representatives (20 seats)

Tyler Akers

Aphrodite Biswas

Erin Boas

Rodney Burgwin

YuNa Choi

Brendan Erwin

Brady Feuer

Marlowe Galbraith

Mariana Garcia

Anthony Guzzo

Sarah Jordan

Jacob Klipstein

Tyler Ladzinski

Zachary McKay

Genevievre Miller

Adeline Mishler

Percy Mottley III

Danny Muldowney

Lexy Pathickal

Katherine Schaberl

Daniel Stauffer

Alejandra Trejo

Sarthak Vij

Harry Weidner

Steven Zhang



Academic Representatives (one seat per college)

College of Agricultural Sciences

Quinn Logush

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Diego Santos

College of Education

Chelsey Wood

College of Engineering

Bryan Culler

College of Health and Human Development

Paty Birungi

Yoo Jin Jeong

College of Information Science and Technology

Ryan Loscalzo

Isabella Webster

College of Liberal Arts

Helia Hosseinpour

College of Nursing

Ellen Maple

Eberly College of Science

Diego Santos

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Bridget Glasgow

Schreyer Honors College

Noelle Musolino

Smeal College of Business

Thomas Sarabok

