Penn State Hockey’s Chase Berger Signs AHL Contract With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Penn State men’s hockey captain Chase Berger will get his professional career started with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL affiliate.
Berger signed an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of this year and also signed a full AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.
The senior center capped off his dazzling four years in Hockey Valley by never missing a game for the Nittany Lions. Berger played in 154 games for Penn State — he scored 51 goals and 67 assists (118 points) and wore a letter as one of the team’s captains as a junior and season.
Berger’s teammates named him alternate captain alongside James Robinson and Erik Autio in his junior year before he assumed the “C” to become the sixth team captain in Penn State hockey history. He’s also the only Penn Stater to never miss a game and ranks second in program history behind David Goodwin with his total of 118 points.
In addition to the captain, graduate transfer Ludvig Larsson signed an amateur tryout deal with the Binghamton Devils earlier this week. Berger and the Penguins are slated to play against Larsson’s Devils twice before the end of the regular season — once on April 5 and again on April 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Nittany Lion defenseman Derian Hamilton also signed an amateur tryout with the East Coast Hockey League’s Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Laura McKinney Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Continues To Fall
McKinney has spent the past year serving as vice president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, while Griggs has served as Governmental Affairs chair.
Commonwealth Campus Network Key To Penn State’s Economic Impact
“You have economic activity that isn’t just localized in one major university setting…it is significantly distributed out across the state.”
Send this to a friend
Comments