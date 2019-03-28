Penn State Hockey’s Chase Berger Signs AHL Contract With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Penn State men’s hockey captain Chase Berger will get his professional career started with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL affiliate.

Berger signed an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of this year and also signed a full AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The Penguins have signed Penn State's Chase Berger to an ATO and an American Hockey League contract for next season: https://t.co/1h7JBuRaG6 pic.twitter.com/3cyP7FD4lN — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) March 28, 2019

The senior center capped off his dazzling four years in Hockey Valley by never missing a game for the Nittany Lions. Berger played in 154 games for Penn State — he scored 51 goals and 67 assists (118 points) and wore a letter as one of the team’s captains as a junior and season.

Berger’s teammates named him alternate captain alongside James Robinson and Erik Autio in his junior year before he assumed the “C” to become the sixth team captain in Penn State hockey history. He’s also the only Penn Stater to never miss a game and ranks second in program history behind David Goodwin with his total of 118 points.

In addition to the captain, graduate transfer Ludvig Larsson signed an amateur tryout deal with the Binghamton Devils earlier this week. Berger and the Penguins are slated to play against Larsson’s Devils twice before the end of the regular season — once on April 5 and again on April 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Nittany Lion defenseman Derian Hamilton also signed an amateur tryout with the East Coast Hockey League’s Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

