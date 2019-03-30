Grouplove To Headline Movin’ On 2019

Movin’ On announced the lineup for its 2019 festival at Battle of the Bands Saturday night. Rock band Grouplove will headline the end-of-year music festival, while Bryce Vine, Snakehips, and A$AP Ferg will all also perform.

Grouplove

Grouplove is best known for “Tongue Tied,” which hit No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2011. If the band sounds familiar, you might recognize it from a couple famous Apple and Coco-Cola ads as well as the soundtracks of plenty of big-name video games, including FIFA, Madden, and MLB 2K.

Bryce Vine

Rapper Bryce Vine rose to fame in 2011 with a reality series audition for Glee. Since then, he’s become known for hit songs like “Sour Patch Kids,” “Drew Barrymore,” and “La La Land.” Like Grouplove’s “Tongue Tied,” “Drew Barrymore” peaked in the United States’ top 50.

Snakehips

Electronic DJ duo Snakehips burst onto the scene with its 2015 single “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper and Tinashe. Members Oliver Lee and James Carter of England, have also produced for hit makers like The Weeknd. The duo also released the single Cruel, featuring Zayn Malik, in 2016.

A$AP Ferg

A$AP Ferg is a Harlem rapper part of the rap collective A$AP Mob, which includes artists such as A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. Some of Ferg’s most well-known work includes hit songs “New Level,” “Plain Jane,” and “Work.” His most recent album, Still Striving, was released in August of 2017.

In years past, headliners have included Walk The Moon, Two Door Cinema Club, and Big Sean. Logic was supposed to headline last year’s festival, but his performance was canceled due to lightning.

This is the second year in a row Movin’ On is only bringing four acts after budget constraints reduced the setlist last year.

The 2019 festival marks the first one with Movin’ On’s increased security measures, which include a ban on all bags and bottles. Additionally, attendees must enter and exit through two specific points on the IM Fields and must show either a Penn State or government-issued ID.

The 44th Movin’ On will be held on the last day of classes Friday, April 26 at the IM Fields.

