Penn State Student Shot And Killed In Philadelphia
A Penn State student was shot and killed in Philadelphia Saturday night.
Penn State student Nicholas Flacco had returned to Philadelphia to celebrate his 20th birthday over the weekend and attended the Phillies game with friends on Saturday afternoon. After the game, he was tailgating in FDR Park with friends before getting into an argument with a man who pulled a gun and shot him in the chest around 10 p.m., according to a report from CBS Philly.
Flacco was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was reported dead at 10:17 p.m.
Police radio transmissions obtained by 6ABC detailed, “There was a large group in the park here when this happened. They Dispersed on Pattison toward Broad Street. A bunch of juveniles. A bystander out here apparently said there was a green car involved, older model sedan like a Honda. It went eastbound on Patterson after it left the park.”
No arrests have been made, but the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.
Flacco was the son of Chief Inspector Christopher Flacco, a high-ranking police officer in Philadelphia. According to the student directory, Flacco was a student in the College of Liberal Arts.
Our condolences go out to Nicholas’ family and friends during this difficult time.
