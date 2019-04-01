Sandy Barbour To Open Hair Salon Down The Shore

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour’s career is taking a new turn.

It seems as though being the first female athletic director in Penn State history and running one of the largest, most successful programs in the NCAA aren’t enough to keep her satisfied year-round. Barbour has revealed her plans to open The Sandy Barbour Shop in Sea Isle City, New Jersey after the conclusion of the spring sports season.

Barbour will spend her summers on site at the new shop, working remotely for Penn State Athletics from the conclusion of the spring season through the start of football camp. She plans to enroll in night school for cosmetology immediately to ensure her skills are up to par by May, and even said she’ll cut Penn State students’ hair for $5 between now and then for practice, with all proceeds to benefit Uplifting Athletes.

“This has been a dream of mine — and my parents — since I was a little girl,” Barbour said. “I can’t thank Penn State’s Board of Trustees enough for allowing me to pursue this joint venture in addition to my contractual duties as Athletic Director.”

She contemplated opening the first Sandy Barbour Shop location in California as a way to pay homage to her previous job as Cal’s AD, but eventually settled on Sea Isle because it’s the easiest way to catch those Penn Staters from “just outside of Philly” — a.k.a. everyone — when they head down the shore for the summer and inevitably need a haircut. Sea Isle Mayor Joe Pickard also incentivized the move with an unprecedented tax break for the newly-entrepreneurial Barbour, whom he said he’s always admired and respected.

Barbour hasn’t hired a staff yet, but she said a few likely recruits are wrestling star Bo Nickal, punter Blake Gillikin, and defensive tackle Damion Barber. The AD said having “sick hair” and/or a haircut pun in your name are requirements to work for The Sandy Barbour Shop. Employees will earn free haircuts, room and board, and food, but will not be eligible for payroll and cannot use their own flows or likenesses for personal gain.

“I chose Sea Isle as the first location because of the massive alumni presence Penn State has there,” Barbour said. “Who am I kidding? I could’ve opened this place in Antarctica and the Nittany Nation would find a way there.”

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

