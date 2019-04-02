All-Sports Museum To Host Fourth Annual ‘Battle Of The Student Sections’

Whether it’s sleeping in a tent for a week in the fall or showing up at the Bryce Jordan Center to “Trust The Climb” throughout the basketball season, Penn State has always had some pretty dedicated student sections. The question remains, though: Which section has the most athletic talent?

For the fourth consecutive year, the Penn State All-Sports Museum will host the Battle of the Student Sections in partnership with students from Recreation, Park, and Tourism Management 456 in an attempt to answer this question.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the All-Sports Museum in the southwest corner of Beaver Stadium.

This year’s battle will include interactive games, activities, and – most importantly – a competition between student sections with the top scoring team crowned as champion. There will also be an MVP trophy awarded to the individual with the most points scored at the end of the night. Plus, all of the fun comes with the opportunity to learn more about Penn State’s sports history.

Legion of Blue (men’s basketball), the Park Avenue Army (women’s soccer), the Roar Zone (men’s hockey), and Sons of Jeffrey (men’s soccer) are some of the student sections that will be competing in this year’s festivities. Past events have included foosball, mini golf, and even Cards Against Humanity.

The event is free and open for anyone to attend, as you do not need to be a part of a specific student section to participate. Parking is free in Bryce Jordan East and Stadium West after 5 p.m.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

