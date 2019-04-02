Candlelight Vigil Planned For Penn State Student Fatally Shot In Philadelphia
A candlelight vigil will be held on campus Tuesday night for Nick Flacco, a 20-year-old Penn State student who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia.
The vigil, organized by friends of the student, will take place at 6 p.m. outside of Old Main.
“All are welcome to come to pay respect and remember him as an incredible friend and an integral part of the Penn State community,” friend Ryan Kerrigan said.
Flacco went to Philadelphia celebrating his birthday on Saturday. After attending a Phillies game that night, the sophomore and his friends went to FDR Park, where they got into an argument with a man who pulled a gun on and shot Flacco in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was reported dead.
An arrest has not yet been made in the case. Police are offering a $35,000 reward for any information regarding the killing.
