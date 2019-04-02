Ellen Degeneres Show’s Kalen Allen, Annual Pride March Highlight Pride Month Events

Penn State will celebrate Pride Month this April with a full agenda of events organized by the LGBTQA Student Resource Center. Many of the workshops and activities will be in partnership with student organizations and offices on campus to “to spread awareness about the LGBTQA community and educate the Penn State community about sexual and gender diversity.”

The month’s most notable events include a keynote speech from internet sensation-turned-Ellen Degeneres favorite Kalen Allen, as well as the annual pride march and rally, a student drag show, and a trans-positive swim night.

Here’s the full list of events, although some events may be added as the month goes on:

“The Long Road to LGBTQ+ Equality in Pennsylvania” Exhibit

April 1-5 | Leisure Reading Room, first floor Pattee Library



The exhibit will spotlight efforts in the state to achieve equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

HUB Takeover

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 | HUB first floor

Several LGBTQ+ organizations will bring a DJ, drag queens, and drag bingo to the HUB, as well as information for interested students.

Play with Pride

7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 | Tennis Center

Campus Rec will bring tennis instructors out for a free tennis clinic and social gathering.

Safer People, Safer Places Workshop

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 | 134 HUB

Faculty and students are welcome to the workshop to discuss gender and sexual diversity and learn how to be a better a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Registration is required for this event.

Pride March and Rally

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 5 | Begins at Boucke Building steps

The annual march, which celebrates the pride of the State College and Penn State LGBTQ+ community, begins at Boucke and ends on the steps of Old Main.

Climb with Pride

8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 5 and 12 | IM Building climbing wall

Campus Rec will offer free climbing for all. No registration is required during these hours.

Penn State Law Diversity Banquet

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6 | Days Inn, State College

LGBT Bar Associate member and Penn State Law alumnus Zachary Brecheisen will deliver the keynote speech at the banquet. All Penn State and State College community members are welcome to attend, but registration is required.

Pride Rides

Tuesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 11 | IM Building

Campus Rec will host Pride Ride cycling classes at various times.

Keynote Speaker: Kalen Allen

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 | Freeman Auditorium

Facebook favorite and host of “OMKalen” on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kalen Allen will bring his larger-than-life personality to the HUB for Pride Month’s main keynote speech.

Letter-Writing Night

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11 | 106 HUB

The Penn State Coalition of LGBTQA Graduate Students will host the event as a space for writing letters to government officials and advocating for LGBTQA rights.

Lavender Graduation

6 to 9 p.m. April 12 | Heritage Hall

The ceremony will highlight the achievements of Penn State’s LGBTQ+ students.N

Student Ally Workshop

5:50 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16| 325 HUB

The workshop will teach students about the LGBTQ+ population and the issues these students face at Penn State. You can register for the event here.

“We Are Everywhere” Lecture

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18 | Lewis Katz Auditorium, Katz Building

Penn State Law will bring the authors of “We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation” to campus for a lecture and discussion session.

Corteva Agriscience Inclusion Presentation

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 | 218 Thomas

Penn State’s Students for Cultivating Change will host representatives from DowDuPont’s agricultural division to discuss their inclusion efforts at the company.

Student Drag Show

9 p.m. Friday, April 19 | Heritage Hall

Queer and Trans People of Color and the LGBTQ Roundtable will bring Penn State’s drag queens to the HUB for a performance.

LGBTQ Student Roundtable and College Democrat’s Evening of Advocacy

7 p.m. April 23 | Eisenhower Auditorium

Rainbow Power Remix

4:15 to 5:15 p.m. April 24 | IM Building

Penn State’s favorite exercise class will use all its powers of dance to build a human pride with T-shirts. Colored shirts will given out at the door of Gym No. 3.

LGBTQ Out and Engaged Experience

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 26 | New York City

Students can go to New York City for the queer history tour of Greenwich Village and the queer secrets tour of the Metropolitan Museum.Registration is required for the trip.

Trans Positive Swim Night

6 to 8 p.m. April 27 | McCoy Natatorium

Campus Recreation will host its final event of the month in which transgender, gender non-conforming, nonbinary, and supporting students can participate in an inclusive swim time.

