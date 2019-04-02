PSU news by
Environmentalist Winona LaDuke To Speak At Penn State

Courtesy of SPA
By Elissa Hill
4/2/19 5:02 pm

Environmentalist Winona LaDuke will speak at Penn State next week, thanks to the Student Programming Association. Her lecture will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

LaDuke is the executive director of environmental advocacy organization Honor the Earth, through which works on issues like climate change, renewable energy, and environmental justice. The group played a large role in protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

She also advocates for Native American women and has been involved with Women of All Red Nations, shedding light on the issue of forced sterilization of Native American women. LaDuke also founded the White Earth Land Recovery Project, which was created to buy back land bought by non-Native people to return it to the tribes it belonged to.

LaDuke ran for vice president as part of the Green Party in 1996 and 2000.

The lecture is free for students with a valid Penn State ID, but tickets are required. You can pick yours up in the SPA office (226 HUB). Any remaining tickets will later be released for non-students.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

