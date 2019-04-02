Environmentalist Winona LaDuke To Speak At Penn State

Environmentalist Winona LaDuke will speak at Penn State next week, thanks to the Student Programming Association. Her lecture will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

LaDuke is the executive director of environmental advocacy organization Honor the Earth, through which works on issues like climate change, renewable energy, and environmental justice. The group played a large role in protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

She also advocates for Native American women and has been involved with Women of All Red Nations, shedding light on the issue of forced sterilization of Native American women. LaDuke also founded the White Earth Land Recovery Project, which was created to buy back land bought by non-Native people to return it to the tribes it belonged to.

LaDuke ran for vice president as part of the Green Party in 1996 and 2000.

The lecture is free for students with a valid Penn State ID, but tickets are required. You can pick yours up in the SPA office (226 HUB). Any remaining tickets will later be released for non-students.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

State Of State Nails It With New & Improved Format Every speaker was clearly well-versed and able to provide the 30,000-foot view of their topic, in addition to bringing it close to home with a personal perspective.