New ‘Blue-White Boardwalk’ Highlights Pre-Spring Game Festivities

Penn State Athletics announced the new “Blue-White Boardwalk” that’s slated to highlight the pregame festivities ahead of the Nittany Lions’ first appearance at Beaver Stadium this year.

The event will get started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 and continue until the 2019 Blue-White game kicks off at 3 p.m. It will take place on Curtin Road, between Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center, where the regular fan fest is usually set up before home games.

The “boardwalk” will feature a giant slide and ferris wheel, both free for fans. A caricature artist, photo booth, and food vendors will also help make Curtin Road feel like a boardwalk, and a stage show with live music will take place from the start of the event until the Nittany Lions arrive for the game.

There will also be fun and games with student-athletes from Penn State men’s basketball, field hockey, women’s soccer, men’s gymnastics, and women’s lacrosse. Members of those six programs will hang out with fans from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

On top of that, the always-popular autograph session with Penn State’s football players will return at five of Beaver Stadium’s six gates. Nittany Lions will be situated at gates A, B, C, E, and F from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Fans are only allowed to get one autograph from each player during these autograph signings. Allen Robinson will also sign autographs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Clothesline for those still downtown at this point.

The pre-Blue-White festivities don’t stop there — Penn State will host an apparel sale beginning at 9 a.m. inside Gate A of Pegula Ice Arena. The sale, which is coordinated by Lion Surplus, will allow fans to purchase team-issued apparel, uniforms, and sports equipment.

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

