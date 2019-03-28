Allen Robinson To Appear At Blue-White Weekend Autograph Session

Allen Robinson will return to Happy Valley over Blue-White Weekend to meet and greet Penn State football fans. He’ll hold a free autograph signing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at The Family Clothesline on College Ave.

Robinson recorded 177 receptions for 2,479 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games over three years as a Nittany Lion. He made perhaps the most famous play of the sanctions era in the 2013 White Out game against then-No. 18 Michigan by hauling in a Christian Hackenberg bomb in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter. With Penn State trailing by a touchdown, Robinson leapt to haul in a 36-yard pass — now famously dubbed “The Catch” — that set up the game-tying touchdown.

Bill O’Brien went on to pick up his most famous victory as the Nittany Lions’ head coach in the fourth overtime period. Bill Belton scampered into the end zone from two yards out to seal the victory, which was part of a 7-5 season in Happy Valley.

Robinson was selected No. 61 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After four years with the Jaguars, Robinson signed with the Bears as an unrestricted free agent, and he recorded 754 yards and four touchdowns on 55 receptions in his debut season with the team.

The wideout missed all but one quarter of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL against the Houston Texans, but he bounced back nicely to become a reliable option for the Bears.

