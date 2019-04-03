SNL’s Michael Che To Perform At Eisenhower Auditorium
Michael Che of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” fame will perform at Penn State at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 in Eisenhower Auditorium.
Che is also a co-head writer for SNL, co-hosted the Emmy Awards, and has appeared on Chris Rock’s Top Five, @midnight, and Best Week Ever.
Before SNL, Che performed standup on late-night shows, including Late Night with Seth Meyers and the Late Show with David Letterman. His first comedy show aired on Comedy Central in 2014 and his stand-up special Michael Che Matters premiered on Netflix in 2016.
Cell phones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras, and recording devices will not be allowed in the performance space. When you get to Eisenhower Auditorium, you’ll be required to put your phone and any other devices in a “Youndr pouch” that will open at the end of the event. You’ll have your phone the whole time, but you can use it only at designated areas.
The show is free for students with a valid Penn State ID. Tickets can be picked up at the HUB Ticket Desk, Eisenhower Auditorium, Bryce Jordan Center, Downtown Theatre, and the SPA Office (226 HUB) starting Wednesday, April 3. Any remaining tickets will be available to non-students starting Wednesday, April 10.
