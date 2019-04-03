The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket: Elite Eight

It’s time for the Elite Eight! We’re in the regional semifinals of the Best Class Gifts bracket, and it’s getting down to the nitty gritty.

We set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts competing for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four. You can learn more about some of the older class gifts here.



What defines “best”? That’s up to you. You can vote for your favorite, for a sentimental memory, for your own class gift, or even for which thing your pet hamster runs to when you let it out of its cage. It’s all subjective. It doesn’t matter to us how you decide…just vote.



Now, let’s break it down.

Nittany Lion Shrine (96.3% over Old Main Terrace and Steps) vs. Beaver Stadium Victory Bell (81.3% over Boulder at Beaver Stadium)

We’re bringing out the big guns, folks. Both the one- and two-seeds in Region One have survived to the final regional blow-out, and it isn’t going to be pretty. Good luck and godspeed.

The Pennsylvania State University sign (87.4% over Lion Shrine Historical Display and Beautification) vs. Allen Street Gates (74.7% over Penn State Veterans Plaza)

Two iconic spots for upcoming graduation photos, this one might come down to name recognition and campus location. Either way, we’re on the edge of our seats.

Old Main Frescoes (57.8% over Pugh Street Gates) vs. Beaver Stadium Entry Gate (63.1% over Restoration and Display of Old Main Bell)

I feel obligated to tell you this is *not* the Beaver Stadium gate you’re probably thinking of, and I’m truly not sure how it made it this far. The ten-seed is up against a one-seed in this week’s regional final, taking on Old Main’s historic land grant frescoes.

Old Main Tower Clock (78.3% over Old Main Bell Winchester Chimes) vs. We Are sign (74.2% over Lion’s Pantry Endowment)

We Are sign, take a pic // Snap it with your selfie stick

…or look up and check the time. The choice is yours.

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

