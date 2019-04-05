PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Jonas Brothers Perform At Champs

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/5/19 11:08 pm

This is an S.O.S. The Jonas Brothers are performing at Champs Downtown.

The newly reunited boy band touched down in State College Friday just before 10 p.m. after a week when middle brother Joe Jonas led a crusade to power Champs to an overtime win in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket. Jonas hinted at potentially having “something up [his] sleeve” if Champs pulled out the win over Harper’s of Michigan State.

The band sent every college student in attendance back to their middle schools when it kicked its set off with “Year 3000,” one of its classic hits from the 2000s.

Shortly after landing, the Jonas Brothers and their respective spouses posed for a few photo ops in front of Beaver Stadium. They were then spotted at the Allen Street bar and were met with a wild reaction from fans who had spotted them. Football coach James Franklin then introduced the brothers and offered them the opportunity sit on the sideline at this year’s White Out.

Video: Lauren Parrini

This is the second time Joe Jonas has performed at Champs. Previously, he stopped by Champs after DNCE performed at THON 2017. Jonas actually celebrated his 21st birthday at Champs on North Atherton (the new location was a Chili’s in 2014), but his manager said he brought him to the Phyrst for his first legal drink after the band’s show in Harrisburg.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert

From classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000” to newer tunes like “Cool” and “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers brought a little bit of everything to its short set at Champs on Friday.

James Franklin: ‘Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College’

The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend