Jonas Brothers Perform At Champs
This is an S.O.S. The Jonas Brothers are performing at Champs Downtown.
The newly reunited boy band touched down in State College Friday just before 10 p.m. after a week when middle brother Joe Jonas led a crusade to power Champs to an overtime win in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket. Jonas hinted at potentially having “something up [his] sleeve” if Champs pulled out the win over Harper’s of Michigan State.
The band sent every college student in attendance back to their middle schools when it kicked its set off with “Year 3000,” one of its classic hits from the 2000s.
Shortly after landing, the Jonas Brothers and their respective spouses posed for a few photo ops in front of Beaver Stadium. They were then spotted at the Allen Street bar and were met with a wild reaction from fans who had spotted them. Football coach James Franklin then introduced the brothers and offered them the opportunity sit on the sideline at this year’s White Out.
This is the second time Joe Jonas has performed at Champs. Previously, he stopped by Champs after DNCE performed at THON 2017. Jonas actually celebrated his 21st birthday at Champs on North Atherton (the new location was a Chili’s in 2014), but his manager said he brought him to the Phyrst for his first legal drink after the band’s show in Harrisburg.
