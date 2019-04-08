Sustainability Goals On Display At PERC Conference

Every year, dozens of colleges and universities around Pennsylvania come together to discuss the role of sustainability in both Pennsylvania and higher education. This year, the annual Pennsylvania Environmental Resource Consortium (PERC) conference will be held at Penn State.

The conference uses the United Nation’s “17 Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs) to form the basis of their conversation. In 2015, the United Nations finalized a list of 17 global sustainability-related goals — such as ending poverty and providing quality education to all — to be accomplished by the year 2030.

This year, the annual PERC conference’s key focus is on a “Blueprint for the Future.” Some of the brightest minds in sustainability will come together to discuss how Pennsylvania’s higher institutions can collectively support the implementation of the UN’s goals across the state.

The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in the HUB. Registration for the event can be found here.

