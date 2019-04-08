Your Post-Champs Jonas Brothers Playlist
The Jonas Brothers arriving in State College Friday night brought back memories of our middle school selves belting out “Year 3000” and “Lovebug.”
After hinting at a potential performance if Champs won in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket overtime matchup against Harper’s of Michigan State, Joe Jonas kept his promise. The Jonas Brothers took the stage at Champs, performing a short set and singing their new song “Cool” live for the first time.
The impromptu performance from the boy band made many underage students have some serious cases of FOMO, and even folks who were 21 had a hard time making it in to the bar.
If you were able to make it inside Champs, here’s a playlist to relive the night filled with throwback jams and an open bar. If you couldn’t be in the same place as the Jonas Brothers, at least you can listen to this playlist and pretend you were there.
