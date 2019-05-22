Alumni, What State College Bar/Restaurant Would You Bring Back Downtown?

News that HiWay Pizza would be returning to downtown State College was met with outbursts of gratitude and celebration from nostalgic alumni.

That got us thinking: What establishment of yesteryear would you want to bring back to a college town that’s welcomed more than its fair share of chain restaurants in place of classic long-standing institutions? During the last year and a half alone, we’ve already bid farewell to plenty of mainstays like the Skeller, the Diner, Herwig’s, and Mamma Mia’s.

That said, is there a part of State College you wish you could bring back to life? Do you yearn for cigarette ash-dusted grilled cheeses from “quintessential shithole” Grillers? Or a night out at G-Man with your old frat bros? Or have evenings of drinking felt incomplete ever since Canyon moved across Beaver and got rid of its sticky blue picnic tables?

Fill out this Google form to tell us what restaurant or bar you’d like to bring back and why!

