Chris Hogan Donates 100 Student Tickets For Penn State Lacrosse’s Final Four Appearance

Former Penn State men’s lacrosse star and current NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan has donated 100 student tickets for the Nittany Lions’ first appearance in the Final Four along with his wife, Ashley.

Attention Students



Thanks to a donation from Chris Hogan ( @ChrisHogan_15) & Ashley Hogan, the first 100 students to register will receive one FREE ticket to Saturday's game!



https://t.co/TgLwafU59H pic.twitter.com/qpjAgJU5vj — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) May 22, 2019

The first 100 students to fill out this form will get a free ticket to Penn State’s contest against Yale, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are on sale now. Seats in section 117 and 118, which were designated for Penn State fans, have nearly sold out, but there are still plenty of tickets available in neighboring sections. Remaining tickets available for the game range in price from $20 to $90.

Chris Hogan is perhaps the most well-known former Penn State lacrosse player in program history, but not because of anything he did on the lacrosse field. In 2010, Hogan transferred to Monmouth and played wide receiver for their football team, and he spent time with four different NFL teams before joining the New England Patriots in 2016. He won two Super Bowls in three years with the organization before signing with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent this offseason.

Hogan has stayed connected with Penn State lacrosse quite a bit since leaving Happy Valley. He attended the team’s game regular season finale against Rutgers on April 27 and even brushed shoulders with James Franklin while he was there.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Alumni, What State College Bar/Restaurant Would You Bring Back Downtown? Do you yearn for cigarette ash-dusted grilled cheeses from “quintessential shithole” Grillers? Or a night out at G-Man with your old frat bros? Or have evenings of drinking felt incomplete ever since Canyon moved across Beaver and got rid of its sticky blue picnic tables?