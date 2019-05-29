PSU news by
Four Panera Bread Locations To Open On Penn State’s Campus In The Fall

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/29/19 2:01 pm

Penn State announced Panera Bread will open four locations on the University Park campus during the upcoming fall semester.

The Au Bon Pains in the Kern Building, Zoller Gallery, West Gate, and Katz Building will close for remodeling to Panera Bread on June 18. You’ll be able to order food online and utilize Panera’s rapid pickup system at the Kern Building location. The university anticipates the four new Panera locations will open during the fall.

“We’re excited about welcoming Panera to campus,” David Gingher, Penn State’s director of Campus Retail Dining, said in a release. “Everyone knows Panera and their variety of healthy options. I think it will be a great brand to have at Penn State.”

With the additions of four more locations on campus, there will definitely be no shortage of Panera Bread in Happy Valley. The chain already operates two locations in State College — one on West Beaver Ave. and another on North Atherton Street — but it’s now expanding to Penn State’s campus.

Panera bought Au Bon Pain in November 2017 after it was acquired by JAB Holding Co. for $7.5 billion earlier that year.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey Mandarino

