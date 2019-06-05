PSU news by
Penn State Catcher Ryan Sloniger Drafted No. 1,137 Overall By Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Sponagle | Onward State
By Will Pegler
6/5/19 6:53 pm

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Penn State baseball catcher Ryan Sloniger in the 38th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday, making him the first Nittany Lion catcher to be drafted since 2010 and seventh all-time.

Sloniger was a mainstay for the Nittany Lions throughout his career. The Punxsutawney native quickly added value to the squad, winning Big Ten Freshman of the week within the first month of the season and leading Penn State with three four-RBI games.

As a sophomore, the catcher made 29 starts behind the dish and grew into one of Penn State’s most reliable hitters. Sloniger led the Nittany Lions in several statistics in his junior season, including batting average (.306), RBI’s (31), and home runs (five), among others.

The Penn State standout capped off his fantastic career with 26 RBI’s and two home runs in his senior season, while only making two errors in the field.

Sloniger joins Penn State commit Braden Halladay as the second Nittany Lion to be picked up by the Blue Jays in this year’s draft.

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

