Penn State Hoops Will Play Wake Forest In Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Penn State men’s basketball will host Wake Forest as part of this season’s Big Ten/ACC challenge. The two teams will square off on December 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State & Wake Forest meet for first time in Big Ten/ACC Challenge as Nittany Lions host Demon Deacons Dec. 4 in Bryce Jordan Center!

This game will mark the two teams’ first-ever meeting in the Big Ten/ACC challenge and just the third all-time meeting between the programs. Penn State picked up a 67-63 victory over the Demon Deacons in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl Classic. Wake Forest won its first contest against Penn State in 1960.

Last season, Wake Forest struggled to a 14th-place finish in conference play and an 11-20 overall record. Only Notre Dame and Pitt posted worse records in conference play than the Demon Deacons, who finished the year with a 4-14 ACC mark.

Pat Chambers owns a 5-3 record in Big Ten/ACC challenge contests during his time in charge of the Nittany Lions, including a 63-62 upset win over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech at the BJC last season. Penn State’s overall record in the Big Ten/ACC challenge is 9-9.

In addition to the Big Ten/ACC challenge, the Nittany Lions will also participate in this season’s Gavitt Games series, which will pit Big Ten squads against teams in the Big East. Penn State will take on Georgetown on November 14 in Washington, DC.

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

