Nick Scott Signs Rookie Contract With Los Angeles Rams

Former Penn State football safety Nick Scott has put pen to paper on his first NFL contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Officially official.



Congratulations @NittanyKidNick2 for signing your contract! pic.twitter.com/Q2sqLqctvt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 7, 2019

Scott’s signing means that five of the six Nittany Lions who were selected in this year’s NFL Draft have officially joined their new teams. Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller, Amani Oruwariye, and Trace McSorley all signed their rookie deals shortly after the draft, and Scott joined them on Friday.

Penn State’s defensive captain in 2018 became the last Nittany Lion selected in this year’s NFL Draft when the Los Angeles Rams grabbed him in the seventh round. With three interceptions and 65 total tackles, Scott had an excellent season while starting alongside Garrett Taylor in 2018. He put together an excellent performance at Penn State’s pro day, which undoubtedly helped his stock leading up to the draft.

In addition to his prowess on the defensive side of the ball, Scott proved himself as an effective member of Penn State’s special teams during his collegiate career. He served as the Nittany Lions’ special teams captain in 2017 and even found himself on the highlight reel when he returned a fumble for a touchdown against Indiana.

Whether or not Scott carves out a role for himself in the NFL remains to be seen, but his versatility and athleticism definitely won’t hurt. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day and posted a 41-inch vertical, which would’ve ranked sixth and third, respectively, among safeties at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

