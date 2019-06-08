Penn State Wrestling’s Zain Retherford Qualifies For World Team

The Zain Train is rolling into Kazakhstan — as of right now.

Former Penn State wrestler Zain Retherford qualified for his second World team by sweeping Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis at Final X: Rutgers Saturday, although his win is under dispute at the moment and could be reversed.

Wrestling for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, Retherford avenged a loss to Diakomihalis in the US Open finals by winning bouts 10-4 and 6-6 on criteria.

After a strong showing by Retherford in his first match, a bit of controversy surrounded his second win. Diakomihalis appeared to have won the bout after leading 8-6 at the end of the final period, but coaches in Retherford’s corner (read: rules magician Cael Sanderson) challenged a call from a minute earlier. The call ended up being overturned, which took two of Diakomihalis’ points off the board and gave Retherford a much-disputed win and World team berth.

Many believed the call came too late and unnecessarily changed the entire course of the bout. What’s more, the wrestling world missed out on a winner-take-all match between two of the sport’s most entertaining athletes.

I think it was more booing the refs than booing Zain it just happened to be happening during his interview — nets-szn (@beastman1477) June 9, 2019

If Yainni vs Zain 3 doesn’t happen, it will be a set back for @USAWrestling

I don’t care who wins I just want it to be clear and fair. — Donnie Floyd (@CoachFloyd_BHS) June 9, 2019

When is match 3 for yianna vs zain? Overturn the bullshit already — Coach Walt (@CoachWalt1) June 9, 2019

And the challenge said that was only 2 for Zain and 0 for Yianni … that’s impossible … Zain clearly exposes his back that cannot even be open for debate … there is no way Zain “forced the action there” and exposed Yianni. Yianni hit a chest wrap and Zain went for a ride — Kyle Dake (@kyledake444) June 9, 2019

For The Record. Zain Is Still A Fucking G. — Dylan Palacio (@greentoepalacio) June 9, 2019

Cornell coach Rob Koll said he is protesting the match, so stay tuned if there’s one more rematch between Retherford and Diakomihalis. By Koll’s account, it seems likely. If not, Retherford will compete for the United States at at the World Wrestling Championships this September in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. If he medals, he’ll clinch a berth in the finals of next year’s Olympic trials, which are expected to be held at the Bryce Jordan Center.

We are filing an official protest. I am confident the rules are on Yiannis side — Rob Koll (@cornellkoll) June 9, 2019

Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal also wrestled Saturday, but he missed out on the opportunity to competed at Worlds. He lost in straight sets to reigning World champion J’den Cox in the 92 kg series. A third Nittany Lion David Taylor was set to wrestle at Final X: Rutgers as well, but he was forced to forfeit due to an injury sustained last month.

