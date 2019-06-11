HUB’s Sbarro Undergoing Renovations For Fall 2019

The HUB’s Sbarro is closed for the summer while undergoing a renovation. It will reopen for the fall 2019 semester with a sleek new look and design.

In addition to giving the space a more modern feel, an updated menu offering more options including hot sandwiches, wings, desserts, Italian entrees, and salads will debut when the pizza joint reopens in the fall. Classic selections including meatballs, pasta, and Michael Scott’s favorite New York slice aren’t going anywhere.

An architectural rendering of Sbarro’s proposed new dining room. (Photo: Courtesy Sbarro/Hoffman Leakey Architects LLC)

Like most HUB dining locations, Sbarro will still operate as a cashless operation once it reopens and will only accept credit/debit cards, LionCash, and meal points.

While the restaurant undergoes renovations over the summer, Penn Staters in need of a quick slice may need to resort to Snap Pizza, Margarita’s, or even Canyon (if they’re feeling a little adventurous).

