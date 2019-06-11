Reserved Hours At Select Campus Parking Lots To Change
Permit holders will have exclusive access to select on-campus parking areas 24 hours, seven days a week beginning July 1, due to changes announced in a press release from Penn State News.
These changes will affect only non-permit visitors and are intended to reserve more parking for permit holders while portions of campus are under construction. Evening and weekend parking access to these lots associated with faculty/staff and student permits will not change.
The following parking areas will be reserved for permit holders 24/7 beginning July 1:
- Eisenhower Parking Deck
- Brown A, C, and E
- Green C, H, and N
- Red K
- Silver B
- Yellow E, H, L, M, S, and T
Hourly and overnight visitor parking will be available at the East, HUB and Nittany decks at a one dollar per hour ($12 daily maximum) fee. No-charge parking will still be available for visitors in Red A and all Orange and Commuter lots on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on most Saturdays and Sundays. Overnight parking is not permitted in commuter lots, with or without a permit.
The announcement follows the previously announced expansion of fee hours at the East, HUB, and Nittany parking decks, which also became 24 hours, seven days a week starting this summer.
