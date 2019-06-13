PSU news by
Four-Star Cornerback Joshuah Moten Decommits From Penn State

By Mikey Mandarino
6/13/19 2:23 pm

Penn State football lost yet another member of its 2020 recruiting class when four-star defensive back Joshuah Moten decommitted from Penn State on Thursday afternoon.

“A special thanks to coach [James] Franklin and the Penn State staff for extending me an offer and bringing me into their outstanding university,” Moten said in a statement on Twitter. “But with all that being said, after talking and having deep thought with my family, I think I pulled the trigger too fast. I didn’t equally give some of the universities that have been recruiting me an equal chance.”

The cornerback said he’s re-opening his recruitment “all the way,” but didn’t clarify whether or not Penn State is still a top contender to land his re-commitment in the coming months. He initially committed to Penn State on February 2.

Moten’s decision is just the latest blow in a brutal stretch on the recruiting trail for James Franklin’s program. Aaryn Parks — a four-star offensive lineman and one of Moten’s teammates at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland — decommitted from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Fellow four-star lineman Grant Toutant flipped from Penn State to Ohio State on June 9.

With Moten’s departure, Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class is now ranked No. 20 nationally and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions’ nine-man recruiting class now doesn’t include any cornerbacks or safeties, but that should change in the coming months.

