Four-Star Offensive Lineman Aaryn Parks Decommits From Penn State

Four-star offensive lineman Aaryn Parks became Penn State football’s second recruit to announce his decommitment from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday afternoon.

“I would like to thank the Penn State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to commit to such a prestigious university,” Parks said on Twitter. “In a process of being a man, you have to make man-like decisions. … I feel as though I made my decision off of emotions and locked in too early without giving other universities an equal opportunity to recruit me.”

Parks, a 6’4″, 320-pound tackle, said Penn State will “continue to be a top choice on my list” and that his recruitment is “100% back open.” He initially committed to James Franklin’s program on April 29.

In addition to Parks, fellow four-star offensive lineman Grant Toutant decommitted from Penn State on June 9. Toutant, however, didn’t re-open his recruitment by instantly making a verbal pledge to Ohio State after leaving the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2020.

Penn State’s recruiting class of 2020 now boasts four offensive linemen and is ranked No. 14 in the nation following Parks’ decision. Four-star prospect Olu Fashanu is still committed to the Nittany Lions along with three-stars RJ Adams, Golden Achumba, and Nick Dawkins.

