Four-Star Defensive Back Joshuah Moten Commits To Penn State

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
2/2/19 8:12 pm

Penn State received another verbal pledge fir the class of 2020 on Saturday when four-star defensive back Joshuah Moten of National Christian Academy (MD) announced his commitment on Twitter.

Moten chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, and North Carolina.

With a 6’0″, 165 lb. frame, the four-star projects as a corner at the collegiate level. He is currently rated as the No. 19 cornerback in the country per the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Moten is teammates with top 2020 offensive line target Aaryn Parks, who is also considered a Nittany Lion lean and recently announced he would be committing soon.

Moten is the third defensive pledge of the class alongside four-star linebackers Derek Wingo and Curtis Jacobs. On the offensive side, offensive tackle Grant Toutant remains the only commitment in the class.

You can check out Moten’s junior year highlights here.

About the Author

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

Comments

