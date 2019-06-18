PSU news by
James Franklin Helps Lucky Penn State Fans With Dream Proposal

Image Courtesy of Stephanie Henry
By Ryen Gailey
6/18/19 7:36 pm

At first glance, the IM Fields are far from a romantic backdrop. But add James Franklin to the mix? It’s as fairy tale as they come.

Two Penn State fans’ engagement got a whole lot more storybook when Franklin made a special appearance and delivery. Stephanie Henry, the lucky bride-to-be shared her happy news with the world via Twitter Tuesday morning.

View this post on Instagram

Over the weekend, my life changed; I asked the one who I want to spend the rest of my life with to marry me. Anyone who really knows me well will tell you that my attitude and glow around this woman is something that they haven’t seen out of me before. She has totally rocked my world and turned it upside down and I look forward to the rest of my life with Stephanie Lynn. This is exactly how I envisioned this happening. Stephanie is a Penn State football fanatic and loves the game. We were at a 7 on 7 Tournament at Happy Valley this weekend and made it all the way to the Final 4 out of a pool of over 70 teams. I wanted my guys to be a part of this with me. Special thanks to Calvert Hall Football and the amazingly humble and gracious Head Football Coach James Franklin of Penn State for agreeing to make our dreams come true and to be a part of a memory that Stephanie and I will never forget!

A post shared by Frank Curreri (@frankiec5998) on

Franklin called Henry over by saying, “Stephanie, yeah I think I found something on the field that I think you dropped,” before passing a ring box over to her fiancé. Her fiancé then dropped to one knee as the field erupted with cheers.

Henry and her fiancé Frank Curreri, a football coach at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland, celebrated with his players and Franklin immediately after the proposal.

Henry also shouted out Franklin as the “greatest coach in college ball” for his key role in their special day. Does Nick Saban even do engagements?

Curreri’s team was in town for Penn State’s 7-on-7 tournament, which it held over the weekend. It’s safe to say tagging along paid off for Henry, who Curreri described as a “Penn State football fanatic.”

Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple on an awesome moment Penn State fans everywhere are jealous of!

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a freshman early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

