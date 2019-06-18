James Franklin Helps Lucky Penn State Fans With Dream Proposal

At first glance, the IM Fields are far from a romantic backdrop. But add James Franklin to the mix? It’s as fairy tale as they come.

Two Penn State fans’ engagement got a whole lot more storybook when Franklin made a special appearance and delivery. Stephanie Henry, the lucky bride-to-be shared her happy news with the world via Twitter Tuesday morning.

The man of my dreams pulled off the most amazing proposal with the help of so many. Thanks to the coaches & players of @CHC_Football. Extra thanks to @PennStateFball and the greatest coach in college ball @coachjfranklin for giving us a day we will never forget! #WeAre #HallIn pic.twitter.com/rRU1r21ZFp — Stephanie (@Stephy_Henry) June 18, 2019

Franklin called Henry over by saying, “Stephanie, yeah I think I found something on the field that I think you dropped,” before passing a ring box over to her fiancé. Her fiancé then dropped to one knee as the field erupted with cheers.

Henry and her fiancé Frank Curreri, a football coach at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland, celebrated with his players and Franklin immediately after the proposal.

Henry also shouted out Franklin as the “greatest coach in college ball” for his key role in their special day. Does Nick Saban even do engagements?

Curreri’s team was in town for Penn State’s 7-on-7 tournament, which it held over the weekend. It’s safe to say tagging along paid off for Henry, who Curreri described as a “Penn State football fanatic.”

Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple on an awesome moment Penn State fans everywhere are jealous of!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a freshman early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]