Living Off-Campus? Get State College’s Best Deal On Internet

State College Internet has announced its 2019-20 pricing for Penn State students seeking premium Internet access in State College.

Plans for the 2019-2020 school year are available starting under $25 per month. Reserve your spot now to get first preference on setup scheduling, we will install before you even get back so that your internet will be installed and tested when you arrive to your apartment. If you are moving into a unit under a new lease, in most cases we can even install prior to your arrival.

State College Internet runs on a dedicated fiber network installed throughout the downtown area with millions of dollars of infrastructure investment over the last decade. If your apartment is on this list it is already connected to our highly redundant high-performance fiber grid—and, if your building is connected, State College Internet will provide free professional installation, too.

Our customers benefit from very high quality video streaming and gaming as our network is built to deliver the best experience when it comes to how you use the Internet and we are peered with all of the major content providers. We have video caching right on our local State College network, meaning your streams (Netflix/Hulu/YouTube/etc) are always fast to start and stutter-free.

Why choose State College Internet? We are run by Penn Staters and have been dedicated to providing internet to Penn State students since 2002. We provide business-class Internet to all our customers and know how important fast, working Internet is to you. We are focused on your experience and satisfaction. Although most people will never need to call, email, or text us, if you do, we are here for you 24 hours per day. We pride ourselves that our customer satisfaction on support calls (when you need us the most) is over 99.6%.

All State College Wireless customers who sign up for the 2019-20 school year receive access for the month of August at no cost. That’s right – FREE.

Another great reason to signup now? Special offer for Onward State readers. Use promo code OS19 and get an additional month FREE on a twelve month contract (so that’s August free plus another month at no charge). Offer good until June 28.

Choose the plan that’s right for you

Visit our website to learn more about why State College Internet is the region’s largest independent provider of Internet access.

If you choose our managed router option we can easily support your WiFi, too, down to every device in your apartment.

State College Internet & Get Wireless are associated with Lazerpro Digital Media, the publisher of Onward State.

