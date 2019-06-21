WingFest Returns June 27

Want to know who has the best wings in Happy Valley and beyond?

Come out and taste for yourself and vote for the wings you think are the best! Local restaurants battle out all summer for the WingKing crown.

Round 1 of WingFest begins on Thursday, June 27th with entertainment on stage by Nightrain – a tribute to Guns ‘n Roses – and Quarterstick.

WingFest will skip Thursday, July 4th (U.S.A., U.S.A.) and return for Round 2 on Thursday, July 11th with Zoso – a tribute to Led Zeppelin.

More info can be found at our website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State Love Stories: A Love That’s Been There All Along “We think it took being faced with the possibility of being pulled away from each other to make us realize how deeply we cared for one another.”