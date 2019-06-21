PSU news by
WingFest Returns June 27

By Sponsored Content
6/21/19 4:07 pm

Want to know who has the best wings in Happy Valley and beyond?

Come out and taste for yourself and vote for the wings you think are the best! Local restaurants battle out all summer for the WingKing crown.

Round 1 of WingFest begins on Thursday, June 27th with entertainment on stage by Nightrain – a tribute to Guns ‘n Roses – and Quarterstick.

WingFest will skip Thursday, July 4th (U.S.A., U.S.A.) and return for Round 2 on Thursday, July 11th with Zoso – a tribute to Led Zeppelin.

More info can be found at our website.

