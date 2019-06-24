Two Penn State Football Players Cited For Disorderly Conduct After Fight At Delta Chi Fraternity
Penn State football cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and wide receiver Henry Fessler were both cited Monday for disorderly conduct following a fight at the Delta Chi fraternity house in January, as first reported by the Centre Daily Times.
Neither Castro-Fields nor Fessler has entered a plea yet. According to the citation, both players were “observed fighting with others in the front yard” of the fraternity house. Four fraternity members were treated for injuries at Mount Nittany Medical Center and released.
The State College Police Department released a statement four days after the incident, which took place at 1:45 a.m. on January 27, that said student-athletes may have been involved in the fight.
Fessler redshirted in the 2018 season, and Castro-Fields appeared in all 13 of the Nittany Lions’ games. The junior cornerback broke up seven passes and made 32 tackles in his sophomore year. Both players are still listed on Penn State’s active roster.
Penn State football didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment on the matter.
