Class of 2018’s Alma Mater Display Unveiled In HUB

If you’ve ever found yourself tripping over the words of the Alma Mater at the end of a football game, now you can study them up and practice while walking through the HUB.

One of three gifts pledged by the class of 2018 was unveiled this month when a new display featuring the lyrics of the Alma Mater debuted in the HUB. Although the display won’t be “complete” until it’s approved by various stakeholders like the HUB, OPP, and Development and Alumni Relations, it can be found on the wall next to room 134, near the High School Musical steps.

No dedication plans have been made yet due to the pending approval, but if there is one, it’ll take place this fall, according to 2020 Class Gift Director Wil Dunn and Student Philanthropy Network advisor Brie Burdge.

The display was one of three gifts left by last year’s senior class, in addition to endowments benefiting the Student Farm and textbooks and educational resources.

Because the textbook fund was an existing endowment, any money donated to it has already been deposited. The Student Farm’s endowment has not yet fully funded, and Dunn and Burdge said that if it isn’t fully funded within the funding period (usually five years), the money will be given to the Student Farm as a lump sum to be used at its discretion.

Although there truly isn’t much else to see at the display other than the lyrics, it makes for a nice field trip for any Summer Session or NSO goers hoping to familiarize themselves with the iconic song so often sung by Penn Staters with arms wrapped around each other (If you are so curious, read about its history here).

And if our class gift bracket taught us anything, it’s that Penn Staters are suckers for anything that’s donated by a class, conjures up a bit of Nittany Lion pride, and makes for a quality Insta.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Beta Theta Pi Files Lawsuit, Says Ban From Penn State Was A ‘Cover Up’ Of University Failures The Chapter claims that blame was placed on Beta Theta Pi for Piazza’s death in order to shift the focus away from Penn State and its failure to provide students with a safe environment.