Michigan Fans Troll James Franklin At College World Series

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
6/25/19 9:07 am

Even when James Franklin wants to support a former colleague, he can’t get the proverbial Wolverine off his back.

Franklin was spotted in Omaha while watching his former employer Vanderbilt play Michigan in the College World Series Monday night. He was apparently decked out in Vandy black and gold while cheering on good friend and head baseball coach Tim Corbin, whose team is playing for its second national title, against his divisional foe.

It didn’t take long for Michigan fans to find Franklin and bring up his history of struggles against the “Champions of the West.” Of course, the Wolverines routing the Commodores in game one didn’t do Franklin any favors.

Wasn’t the Michigan Stadium Music Man enough?! Let the man eat his peanuts and Crackerjacks in peace!

Even the Vanderbilt third base coach’s rally-killing decision to send a runner late in the game was somehow traced back to Franklin’s play call, which always makes for long-hanging fruit for opposing fans.

Franklin’s cameo also made for one strangely entertaining Michigan message board that features a couple Muppets songs.

There isn’t a whole lot that Penn State fans can do to defend themselves or their coach’s spotty record against Michigan other than take a page out of the Wolverines’ own playbook and insist on recalling how good things once were.

So here’s Saquon Barkley running for a 69-yard touchdown at the 2017 White Out. We know Don Brown remembers.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations.

Class of 2018's Alma Mater Display Unveiled In HUB

If you've ever found yourself tripping over the words of the Alma Mater at the end of a football game, now you can study them up and practice while walking through the HUB.

Penn State Associate AD Jeff Nelson To Retire In July

Pat Freiermuth Reassures Penn State Fans About Wave Of Decommitments

Washington Nationals To Host THON Night July 27

Tickets for the Dodgers-Nationals matchup are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit THON.

