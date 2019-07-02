Penn State Women’s Soccer To Host World Cup Final Watch Party At Panzer Stadium

Penn State women’s soccer will host a watch party for the final match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup between the United States and one of the Netherlands or Sweden.

Admission to the watch party is free and open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at Panzer Stadium.

What a game, congratulations @USWNT and WHAT A SAVE by Alumna Alyssa Naeher( @AlyssaNaeher)



Join Head Coach Erica Dambach ( @EWalsh7)& the team Sunday at 11 AM as we cheer on TEAM USA



Championship Game Watch Party

Penn State Lacrosse Panzer Stadium

FREE FOR ALL FANS pic.twitter.com/eP5NMPlRpr — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 2, 2019

Head coach Erica Dambach and the rest of the Nittany Lions will be in attendance to support Penn State women’s soccer alumnae Alyssa Naeher and Ali Krieger along with the rest of the USWNT. Naeher and Krieger are both part of the 23-player squad that brought the Americans back to the final for the third consecutive World Cup.

Naeher has taken over starting goalkeeper duties from Hope Solo, who backstopped the team to glory in the 2015 tournament. She’s started all six of the USWNT’s matches so far at this tournament and has yet to lose a match. The Penn State shot-stopper from 2006-2009 was the hero in her team’s 2-1 victory over England in the semifinal round with two massive saves, including one on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to keep her team in the lead.

NOT. TO. DAY.



Alyssa Naeher plays hero and denies England's penalty!! pic.twitter.com/YMPpZwc8ls — Onward State (@OnwardState) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Krieger has played a reserve role for the Americans after featuring in all seven games in the USWNT’s 2015 World Cup triumph. She’s only made two appearances in this year’s tournament, including a start against Chile in the group stage. Krieger, who played for Penn State from 2003-2006, helped the USWNT hang onto its 2-1 lead as a late substitute in the semifinal victory over England.

