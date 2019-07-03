Three-Star Athlete Tyler Warren Commits To Penn State
Penn State football stayed hot on the recruiting trail when it added three-star athlete Tyler Warren to its recruiting class of 2020.
Warren is listed as an athlete by 247Sports, and he can play both the quarterback and tight end positions. He hails from Mechanicsville, Virginia, and plays his high school ball at Atlee High School in his hometown.
The 19th player to commit to Penn State in this recruiting cycle boasts great size at 6’5″ and 223 pounds, and he helped his high school team post an 8-4 record as a junior. Warren also plays basketball and baseball for his high school, and he picked the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Michigan, among other teams.
Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class now ranks among the top 10 nationally after a surge in the month of June and the start of July. James Franklin has added more than a dozen recruits to the fold since June started, and he’s kicked off the month of July with three recruits in the past 24 hours.
You can check out some of Warren’s highlights here.
