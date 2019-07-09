Penn State Football Unveils Jersey Numbers Of New Additions To Team

Penn State football unveiled the jersey numbers that’ll be worn by its new crop of players on Tuesday afternoon, and the new assignments include a few reminders of the program’s storied past.

Wide receiver John Dunmore, a highly-rated prospect out of Florida, will don the same No. 8 worn by Allen Robinson during his time in Happy Valley. Robinson made perhaps the most famous play of the Bill O’Brien era in Happy Valley when he made “The Catch” to help Penn State beat Michigan in a four-overtime White Out classic.

Dual-threat quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson wore the No. 9 jersey left behind by Trace McSorley throughout spring practice, and he’ll keep it during the regular season. McSorley shattered nearly every major quarterbacking record during his three-year term as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback, and he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens following a stellar collegiate career.

Five-star recruit Brandon Smith will sport the No. 12, and fellow blue-chip linebacker Lance Dixon is set to wear No. 10. Former State High star Keaton Ellis will assume the No. 2 once worn by Marcus Allen, and highly-touted running back prospects Devyn Ford and Noah Cain will wear No. 28 and No. 21, respectively.

Here’s the full list of jersey numbers for this year’s new players:

No. 2: Keaton Ellis (cornerback)

No. 8: John Dunmore (wide receiver) and Marquis Wilson (cornerback)

No. 9 Ta’Quan Roberson (quarterback) and Joey Porter Jr. (cornerback)

No. 10: TJ Jones (wide receiver) and Lance Dixon (linebacker)

No. 12: Brandon Smith (linebacker)

No. 13: Michael Johnson Jr. (quarterback)

No. 19: Isaac Rumery (quarterback)

No. 20: Adisa Isaac (defensive end)

No. 21: Noah Cain (running back) and Tyler Rudolph (safety)

No. 23: Weston Carr (wide receiver)

No. 25: Daequan Hardy (cornerback)

No. 28: Devyn Ford (running back)

No. 36: Makai Self (cornerback)

No. 44: Joseph Darkwa (defensive tackle)

No. 51: Hakeem Beamon (wide receiver)

No. 77: Sal Wormley (offensive lineman)

No. 79: Caedan Wallace (offensive lineman)

No. 86: Brenton Strange (tight end)

No. 91: Dvon Ellies (defensive tackle)

No. 92: Smith Vilbert (defensive end)

No. 98: Jordan Stout (kicker)

