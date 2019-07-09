Penn State Hockey Releases Ticket Information For Penguins-Sabres Preseason Game At Pegula Ice Arena

Preseason NHL action is set to return to Penn State when the Pittsburgh Penguins battle the Buffalo Sabres at Pegula Ice Arena on September 16. And if you’ve been waiting patiently for the opportunity to purchase a ticket to the event, wait no more.

The university released ticket information for the contest on Monday morning, detailing everything you need to know in order to secure a spot in the stands for the highly anticipated matchup. Students can purchase their tickets to the event for $25 beginning on August 20.

Ticket prices for the general public begin at $22 (standing room only). A seat in the attacking zone is going for $50, and tickets in loge seating cost $85. You can find the complete seating chart and list of prices here. Members of the Nittany Lion Club and season ticket holders for the men’s hockey program will be able to access a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on July 18, and seats will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. that day.

Pegula Ice Arena is set to host an NHL preseason contest for the third time in four years. The Buffalo Sabres are owned by Terry & Kim Pegula, so they’ve featured in both previous contests. Buffalo lost to the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in 2016 before taking down the Penguins 4-3 in 2017.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

New LionPATH Update Opts For Fashion Over Function A new visual update to LionPATH brought little functioning change to site and has generally been deemed pretty useless, per usual.