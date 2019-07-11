IFC, Panhel Issue Arts Fest Statement: ‘Give The Utmost Respect To the State College Community’
Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council clarified their expectations for members at Arts Fest this weekend in a joint statement Wednesday afternoon.
“With this particular weekend being highly anticipated by our alumni and students, we expect our members to give the utmost respect to the State College community,” the statement said.
The weekend, known for its debauchery and daylongs, will once again not feature Greek life-approved social events. In the statement, the Greek leaders confirmed their mutual support for the University and Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance’s event process. As a result, neither organization will approve registered socials until the beginning of the fall semester.
“The IFC and Panhellenic Executive Boards feel that this decision will result in both a smart and safe remainder of summer break,” the statement said.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
State College Sheetz Adds Bitcoin ATM
Bitcoin, make it rain!
College Of IST To Offer New Major This Fall
The new human-centered design and development (HCDD) major will replace the current design and development option in the College of Information Sciences and Technology.
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Crowned World Champions After USWNT Beats Netherlands 2-0 In Women’s World Cup Final
Send this to a friend
Comments