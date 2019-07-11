IFC, Panhel Issue Arts Fest Statement: ‘Give The Utmost Respect To the State College Community’

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council clarified their expectations for members at Arts Fest this weekend in a joint statement Wednesday afternoon.

“With this particular weekend being highly anticipated by our alumni and students, we expect our members to give the utmost respect to the State College community,” the statement said.

The weekend, known for its debauchery and daylongs, will once again not feature Greek life-approved social events. In the statement, the Greek leaders confirmed their mutual support for the University and Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance’s event process. As a result, neither organization will approve registered socials until the beginning of the fall semester.

“The IFC and Panhellenic Executive Boards feel that this decision will result in both a smart and safe remainder of summer break,” the statement said.

