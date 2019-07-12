Penn State Hoops’ Lamar Stevens Ranked As College Basketball’s 10th-Best Player
Penn State men’s basketball small forward Lamar Stevens was ranked the tenth-best player in college hoops entering the 2019-2020 season on Thursday night.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz began his top-25 list of players on Monday, releasing the first half of his top ten Thursday.
Stevens garnered plenty of attention this past May when he decided to return to Penn State for his senior season rather than enter the NBA draft. He was a first team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches after a strong junior season in which he led the Nittany Lions with 19.8 points per game.
The 6’8″ small forward has been a key player for Pat Chambers’ squad over the past two seasons. He was a key offensive piece alongside Tony Carr throughout the 2017-18 campaign in which the Nittany Lions won the NIT title, putting up 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Stevens stepped into a leadership role this past season, and will focus on doing the same as a senior.
After a disappointing 14-18 record last season, the Nittany Lions would likely be happy with a top 10 performance from Stevens in 2019.
